MUZAFFARGARH - One person killed while another three sus­tained injuries following a feud related to land, at Pul 88 in Kot Addu, here on Tuesday. According to police sources, there oc­curred a brawl between two groups over posses­sion of a piece of land. Resultantly, one person namely Zaman was shot dead in the dispute. How­ever, another three per­sons sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital. Police did the forensic scene and col­lected evidences for fur­ther investigation.