Share:

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed disapprov­al of what she viewed as “judicial bias” in some high-profile cases. “Wives, mothers-in-law, children and Dam Baba vs Constitution of Pakistan...competition is tough and time is running out,” she said in a tweet. Marriyum also post­ed a short video along with tweet which showed that the scales of justice tilted towards one side. Her remarks came in backdrop of an alleged leaked phone call be­tween former chief justice of Pa­kistan Saqib Nisar and a lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.