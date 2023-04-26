Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-one, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit and Murree twelve and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while hot and dry partly cloudy in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla eight degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh minus-four, Anantnag and Shopian seven degree centigrade.