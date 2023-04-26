Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Tues­day decided to inform the Prime Minister over the reservations regarding the census in Karachi. Sourc­es said the MQM-P delegation would meet the prime minister tomorrow to inform him about the decision of the party that it would part ways from the govt if the people were not correctly counted in Karachi and Hyderabad. The allies parties of the incumbent govt would meet tomorrow in Islamabad and lead­ers of the PPP and MQM-P would also participate in the session. In the session, political situation and ju­dicial decisions would come under discussion.