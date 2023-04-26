Share:

In a move to ease the tension surrounding the upcoming elections, Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf on Wednesday announced that he would be writing a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to convey the sentiments of the members of National Assembly.

He said, "the country has been suffering from a state of agitation."

Raja Pervez Ashraf stated that he understands the concerns of the people, and believes that the Supreme Court should be made aware of the sentiments of the National Assembly members.

The speaker said that he would be writing the letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial himself, and would try to do so as soon as possible.

This announcement comes at a crucial time, as the Supreme Court was set to hear the Punjab election case on Thursday, and the government was reluctant to release funds for the elections.