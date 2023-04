Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the issues of negative growth rate/ variation of data in big cities across Pakistan, the gov­ernment has extended the field operation of 7th Population and Housing Census for the fourth time. The government has ex­tended the field operations of 7th Population and Housing Census in 23 big cities of the four provinces and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for another five days (30th April, 2023), said a letter by Paki­stan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).