KARACHI-NFL recently partnered with Rizq Foundation to distribute 6000 Iftar meals under the “Zaiqa Mil Bethne Ka” campaign. Meals were distributed at Kiran Foundation in Karachi and GC University in Lahore and are in alignment with the UN SDG 2 “Zero Hunger”.

According to the World Food Programme, approximately 37.5 million people in Pakistan lack reliable access to sufficient, safe, nutritious food, making it challenging for them to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Such efforts by National Foods Limited and Rizq Foundation are of great importance in eradicating hunger in Pakistan.

National Foods Limited’s campaign ‘Zaiqa Mil Bethne Ka’ offers a simple and powerful way for consumers to make a difference. With just one click, the public can show support for this cause and donate an iftar meal to those in need. To donate, one simply has to click on the banners available on various digital landscapes and join NFL in their mission to eradicate hunger and cater to malnutrition in Pakistan. One click can have an infinite impact on building a healthier and more prosperous society.