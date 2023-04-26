Share:

ATTOCK - Nine died while two injured in different in­cidents across the Attock district. In the first inci­dent, three persons name­ly Ahmad Khan, Jabran and Sajjad died while swim­ming in river Indus near At­tock Khurd. Rescue 1122 Attock retrieved the dead bodies .In another incident, three teenagers Zahid and Kashif both brothers and their cousin Tanveer Ah­mad drowned in river In­dus near village Sojhanda; however their dead bodies could not be retrieved de­spite hectic efforts by the divers of Rescue 1122. In another incident, Sher Mu­hammad died while anoth­er was injured when their opponents started firing in the jurisdiction of Dhurnal police station. In two other incidents two dead bodies were recovered from Pin­digheb and Hattar area. One dead body was identified as Abdul Hameed r/o Pin­digheb while another one could not be identified. Sim­ilarly one Nasir Mehmood was injured at Jand railway station in a clash between two groups.