ATTOCK - Nine died while two injured in different incidents across the Attock district. In the first incident, three persons namely Ahmad Khan, Jabran and Sajjad died while swimming in river Indus near Attock Khurd. Rescue 1122 Attock retrieved the dead bodies .In another incident, three teenagers Zahid and Kashif both brothers and their cousin Tanveer Ahmad drowned in river Indus near village Sojhanda; however their dead bodies could not be retrieved despite hectic efforts by the divers of Rescue 1122. In another incident, Sher Muhammad died while another was injured when their opponents started firing in the jurisdiction of Dhurnal police station. In two other incidents two dead bodies were recovered from Pindigheb and Hattar area. One dead body was identified as Abdul Hameed r/o Pindigheb while another one could not be identified. Similarly one Nasir Mehmood was injured at Jand railway station in a clash between two groups.
Our Staff Reporter
April 26, 2023
