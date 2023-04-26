Share:

At least nine picnickers were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck on Hyderabad-Thatta road near Chilya.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred near Thatta’s Chilya area when a van collided with a truck, resulting in the death of nine people. Eight people died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

All of the passengers who lost their lives were residents of Karachi and were en route to the Kenjhar Lake for a picnic, said police.

Five of the deceased were identified as Abdullah, Qaisar, Tasbeehullah, Wahab and Noorullah while the identification of four others could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the accident and ordered DC Thatta to ensure medical facilities to the injured.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also expressed his grief over the Thatta tragedy and directed Commissioner Hyderabad to provide a detailed report on the incident.