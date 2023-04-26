Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Education Minis­ter Mir Naseebullah Marri on Tuesday said that the work on development projects was go­ing on at a fast pace in all areas of Kohlu which were in the final stages of completion.

He expressed these views while talking to elders and peo­ple in open court (Khuli Kacha­ri) at the lunch given by Union Chairman Muhammad Bakhsh Pawadi in Tambo.

Secretary Balochistan Text­book Board Mir Nisar Ahmad Marri, Mir Toor Khan Marri, DDEO Mawand/Kahan Mir Khursheed Marri, Mir Dost Ali Marri, Mir Israr Zeb Marri, Mir Sherbaz Marri, Mir Ghauram Marri, Deputy Director of Agri­culture Extension Mir Dil Malik Marri, Vadira Balu Khan Marri, Mir Hamza Murree and others were accompanied by the edu­cation minister on the occasion.

The provincial education min­ister said in the open court that the people of Tambo were being tried with good intentions to provide basic facilities such as health, education, roads, clean water and employment.

For the first time in the his­tory of the region, work is un­derway on record development projects, the completion of which will significantly reduce the problems of the people, he said. He said that the purpose of the visit to Tambo was to solve the basic problems of the people at their doorsteps by lis­tening to them.

He said that with the timely completion of the develop­ment schemes under construc­tion, basic facilities would be available to the people, such as education, electricity, health and employment, water sup­ply, paved roads were the basic needs of the people here, which the people of the area could not benefit from in the past.

“I am a representative of the people, I will go to people’s houses and sit among them and solve the problems. I will fulfil the promises made to the peo­ple,” he underlined.

The provincial minister said that alongwith development schemes, measures on prior­ity basis were indispensable for educational development and eradication of illiteracy.