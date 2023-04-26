Share:

In a recent development, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved important appointments on Wednesday in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The appointments include the foreign postings of 11 press counsels and three press attachés in various countries.

According to details, Syeda Nighat Aamir has been appointed as the new Press Attache in Ottawa, Canada, while Mohsin Amanat has been assigned the same position in New York, USA.

Sajila Naveed will be serving as the press attaché in Paris, while Sagheer Wattu has been appointed to the same position in Brussels.

Other appointments include Mohammad Irfan in Jeddah, Mukarrab Mukhtar in Tokyo, Mohammad Saleh in Dubai, Farhat Jabi in Tehran, and Athar Zaib Abbasi in Singapore.

Syed Khizr Ali Shah will work as press attaché in Kabul, while Zaigham Abbas has been appointed to the same position in Washington.

Irfan Ashraf Qazi will be serving as the press attaché in Beijing, while Adeel Sattar has been appointed to the same position in Colombo.

These appointments have been approved in order to strengthen Pakistan's diplomatic relations with other countries.

The newly appointed officials are expected to perform their duties with utmost dedication and professionalism.