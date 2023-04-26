Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while re­iterating the government’s commitment to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, yesterday said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan as anoth­er convoy of 211 Pakistanis dispatched from Khar­toum, arrived in Port Sudan yesterday.

“With the latest convoy, the total number of Pa­kistanis who have been evacuated to safety has reached 700. Ambassador Meer Bahrose Regi’s team in Khartoum and Port Sudan are working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who are still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pa­kistan,” the FM said in a press statement.

Bilawal said that they remained engaged with the friendly countries in the region especially with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the evacuation process.

He also appreciated the hard work of Pakistan missions in the region and the entire foreign of­fice team led by foreign secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who was leading the inter-agency coordi­nation process.