LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minis­ter on Defense Affairs, Malik Ah­mad Khan on Tuesday said that Parliament was a supreme insti­tution of Pakistan. All the deci­sions of public interest should be taken at the forum of the Parlia­ment, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, Supreme Court is also an important institution of this country. The parliament is responsible to make legisla­tion, he said.

Commenting on the elec­tions in Punjab, he said the same law should be applied in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and the elections must be conducted in 90-days after dissolving assem­blies by PTI. “Law is equal for everyone,” he said adding that the judiciary should take no­tice against KPK for not holding elections in 90 days. Organizing elections in Punjab only has no justification, he said.

In reply to a question about suo moto, he said that the Su­preme Court should take suo moto against the KPK for not conducting elections.

To a question about the ju­diciary’s previous judgments against leaders Pakistan Mus­lim League-N, Malik Ahmad Khan said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif government had faced tough time due to the judgments made by Saqib Nisar.

About the politics of Imran Khan, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader had been using the word “US con­spiracy” for toppling his regime.