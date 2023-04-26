Share:

“The Milky Way is nothing else but a mass of innumerable stars planted together in clusters.”

–Galileo Galilei

The Milky Way is one of the thousands of galaxies out there in the universe. Host to our solar system, it can been in the night sky as a pink hue that spans across the sky. What cannot be seen by the naked eye are the millions of stars that group together to form the breath taking galaxy–100 to 400 billion starts to be exact. When trying to capture the Milky Way from the Earth, it looks like a band since we view it from within or not externally. It was Galileo Galilei who first discovered it and its individual starts back in 1610 through his telescope. It wasn’t until 1920 that all astronomers collectively agreed upon the fact that the Milky Way was one out of the countless galaxies in the universe. As time passes on, there is more that we discover about it every single day, like the fact that it moves at 600 km per second and that it hosts other planets just like Earth.