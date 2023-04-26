Share:

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has expressed its deepest condolences over the sad demise of Munir Aftab, the ex-national Junior Football Team’s captain.

The FIFA Normalisation Committee is extremely saddened by the unfortunate news of the sad demise of a Pakistan football star player who has left the whole football fraternity of Pakistan aghast. The football family shall always remember his contribution to this beautiful game. They prayed to Allah Almighty that may the departed soul rest in peace with calm.

Munir remained a part of the national junior men's football team for several years where he participated in several international events representing the country.