Peshawar High Court (PHC) was on Wednesday moved for removing KP governor Haji Ghulam Ali over not announcing a date for the election in the province.

Advocate Moazzam Butt filed the plea with the court and nominated President Dr Arif Alvi, the federal government, the KP governor, and the ECP as respondents.

The plea stated that the governor was bound to give a date for election after the dissolution of the provincial assembly adding that the governor violated the constitution by failing to do so despite elapsing 90 days after the dissolution. “The president should appoint an interim governor,” the plea added.

“The court should proceed against the governor under Article 6 of the constitution,” the petition read.

The petitioner also requested the court to order the ECP to hold the election in KP and the caretaker government to quit office.