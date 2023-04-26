Share:

Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef will preside over a consultation session of allies today. The parliamentary leaders of all the allied parties will participate in the session.

According to sources, the meeting will be held today at 12:30pm at the Prime Minister's House to discuss the current political situation and carve out a plan for the future.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan will consult with alliance leaders regarding the negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the session will also ponder on proposing a date of the upcoming election in Punjab.

It would be worth-while to mention that Supreme Court has also advised the political parties to consult each other, moreover Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have already expressed their stance in a press conference.

The Supreme Court will be informed about the decisions made during the consultations with alliance parties.