The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday made it clear that it would not accept any third-party mediation for negotiations with the opposition, sources.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the PML-N Parliamentary Party, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The party had instead decided to use the forum of parliament for negotiations between political parties related to the elections stating that all important decisions would be taken by the parliament.

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif had, earlier, clarified that there were no ongoing negotiations with the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Mr Asif emphasised that the boundaries of the Parliament would be safeguarded, and no one would be allowed to impinge on the powers of the Parliament.