Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police ap­prehended seven outlaws from different areas of the city and re­covered weapons with ammuni­tion from their possession, a po­lice public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the spe­cial directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrest­ed an accused namely Muhammad Waqas possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his posses­sion. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Hanif and Muhammad Hassan possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their pos­session. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested four absconders and proclaimed of­fenders from different areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari di­rected all senior officials for ef­fective crackdown against the ac­cused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The perfor­mance of police officials in this re­gard would be reviewed on a con­tinuous basis, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Islamabad capital Police Aabpara police team raided a distillery and recovered 60 liters of liquor. He said that, following the special directions of Inspec­tor General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islama­bad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal el­ements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Aabpara police conducted a suc­cessful raid at a distillery and re­covered 60 liters of alcohol. Police team also nabbed a former jailbird liquor dealer namely Shahid An­war during the raid. Cases have been registered against those run­ning this distillery and further in­vestigation is underway. On the in­structions of CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari a special campaign is al­ready in progress to make Islam­abad a “drug-free” city and strict action is being ensured against those involved in drug pushing ac­tivities or using drugs.