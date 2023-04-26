ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended seven outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.
He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Waqas possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Hanif and Muhammad Hassan possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested four absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.
Meanwhile, Islamabad capital Police Aabpara police team raided a distillery and recovered 60 liters of liquor. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Aabpara police conducted a successful raid at a distillery and recovered 60 liters of alcohol. Police team also nabbed a former jailbird liquor dealer namely Shahid Anwar during the raid. Cases have been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway. On the instructions of CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari a special campaign is already in progress to make Islamabad a “drug-free” city and strict action is being ensured against those involved in drug pushing activities or using drugs.