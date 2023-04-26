Share:

The operation by law-enforcement agencies including police against the criminals in the katcha area continued on the 18th consecutive day.

In a statement on Wednesday the spokesman for the Punjab police said the hideout of Ishaq Jhobra Sukhani, an active member of Sukhani gang, had been set on fire in a targeted action by the forces in Katani area.

He said 28 gangsters had been arrested after police apprehended eight bandits of Dulani and Imrani gangs a day earlier. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered, he said, adding that no-go areas had been cleared.

The spokesperson further said police had restored the rule of law by setting up a camp in the inner areas of katcha. He said the operation would conclude after the permanent evacuation or arrest of the criminals from the area.