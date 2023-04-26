Share:

We as a nation are a rebellious nation that loves rebellion. If one peeks into the past history of our nation it is dawned upon us that many precedents of a rebellious nature are there to witness with a cautious mindset where the leaders put up great resistance against the oppressors and invaders.

It is high time to prick our conscience and shake off our denial mode to pace up with the rest of the world in terms of making progress and development. Our founding fathers had not envisaged such a redundant state where adamance and obduracy would be the order of the day. They had transparently witnessed a dream of a robust nation and a progressive state with ubiquitous prosperity and peace.

Keeping such abominable facts in mind it is suggested through this column that it is really an ideal time to mend our ways and instead of sowing the seeds of dissent and hatred let peace and prosperity give us a chance to figure out some tangible solutions to our political widespread divide eliminating all sorts of rigidity and toxicity from our society to nurture a magnificent culture of harmony amity and concords as we are in dire straits and we have to steer through with pragmatic mindset to defeat this politically tantalizing infection from our society.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.