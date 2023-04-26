Share:

LALAMUSA - PPP leader and Special Assistant to Prime Min­ister (SAPM) on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Af­fairs Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira called for im­mediate investigation into the alleged audio leaks, and demanded that solution should be sought to the burning issues, instead of making the courts controversial. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that politicians respect judges and that was why they go to courts to seek justice. He said suo motu notices were taken on minor is­sues in the past, which did not prove beneficial for the country. He said when the political issues had been resolved in courts in the past, the verdicts proved more damaging than beneficial for society and the country.

Kaira said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan himself admitted in his recent interview that he dissolved the provincial assem­blies on the advice of [former army chief] Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said it showed that the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies were not dissolved by their respective chief ministers. He said now it should be admitted by all that the assemblies were dissolved in violation of the Constitution. He said Imran Khan had been de­manding punishment for those who violated the Constitution, but he should also get ready for the consequences of violating the Constitutions of the country.