Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to restore Shalimar Express Train between Lahore and Karachi from May 1, 2023, officials said Tuesday. The Shalimar Express (up and down) will depart from Karachi and Lahore simultaneously at 6 in the morning. In this connection, the PR department has started advance booking. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has increased the fares of Shalimar Express. The economy class ticket from Lahore to Karachi has been increased by Rs1,000 to Rs3,200, while the AC standard ticket from Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Karachi has been set at Rs5,150. Earlier, Pakistan Railways had increased the fares of Green Line Train by 25 percent. The fare of business class from Karachi to Rawalpindi was increased to 10,000 and 9,500 from Lahore-Karachi.