KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday an­nounced a protest against the issues regarding the census in Karachi. The an­nouncement was made by PTI Karachi President Aft­ab Siddiqui during a meet­ing of town presidents and general secretaries regarding the census. The meeting was attended by Central Deputy Secretary General Khurram Sher Zaman, Karachi General Secretary Arslan Taj, and other officials. During the meeting, various officials were given responsibilities for the protests. It was also decided to approach the court against the census. Aftab Siddiqui informed that the statistics agency has been informed about the reservations, and now PTI would also write a let­ter to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Aftab Sid­diqui further said that they would highlight the issue of the census from the districts to the ward level. Protests would be held in 25 towns of Karachi, and a grand demonstration would be held on May 1. He also added that the par­ties making claims on the census were only verbal so far. The announcement of the protest by PTI has added to the already tense situation regarding the census in Karachi. The city has been struggling with various issues related to the census, including al­leged under-counting and lack of transparency.