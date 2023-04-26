Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held on Tues­day an informal meeting with the Pak­istan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership at former defence minister Pervez Khattak’s residence.

The former Punjab chief minister reached the residence of Mr Khattak, where he condoled the death of his wife, while former federal minister Moonis Elahi also condoled over the phone. The PML-N leaders – Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique – came face-to-face with Mr Elahi on the occasion of offering condolences to Parvez Khattak over the death of the latter’s wife. Mr Rafique and Chaudhry Mr Elahi shook hands with each other. Mr Sadiq also hugged Mr Elahi. During the informal meeting, Mr Elahi and Mr Sadiq also whispered in each other’s ear. The political lead­ers talked about the solution to take the country out of the quagmire. Mr Rafique, while talking to former Na­tional Assembly speaker Asad Qa­iser, said, “We are in touch with you. I heard PTI has changed names.” Mr Elahi said, “The caretaker govern­ment period has ended. We have filed petitions regarding Punjab and KP. All the talk is going on about how all the political parties respect and honour the Supreme Court so that the elec­tions can be held simultaneously.”

The political leaders suggested that the revival of the Punjab and KP assemblies could play a role in terms of addressing the crisis and also in the date of the upcoming elections, adding that after the end of the care­taker government, a new crisis had emerged. “If the assemblies of Pun­jab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are re­stored, the way to sit at the negotia­tion table can be paved,” the political leaders added. During the informal meeting, the political leaders also suggested that both provincial as­semblies be restored simultaneously for the elections in October