Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Members of the National Assembly from Karachi staged a sit-in (dharna) at the main gate of Parliament House after they were denied entry to the ongoing assembly session.

The spokesperson of the National Assembly cited their resignation and stated that they were ineligible to attend the session.

PTI members Alamgir Khan, Ataullah, and Saifur Rehman were prevented from entering into the premises by the Islamabad police, along with FC and parliamentary security staff stationed at the main gate.

The PTI former members chanted slogans against the speaker of the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on the occasion, and warned to take further action if they were not allowed entry.