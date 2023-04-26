Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi made a statement on Wednesday, declaring that the fate of the rule of law in Pakistan would be determined by the people of the country.

Speaking to the media, Mr Qureshi stated that the upcoming Punjab election case hearing, scheduled for Thursday, would see PTI appearing in court.

The party, he said, was committed to upholding the constitution, the rule of law, and the decision of the Supreme Court.

Mr Qureshi accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of playing a hypocritical game and trying to deceive the nation by giving a different meaning to the decision.

He alleged that the PDM announces decisions that have not been made, misleading the people.

Furthermore, he claimed that if the PDM genuinely wanted elections, they would have released the necessary funds and not tried to escape them.

The senior PTI leader urged the PDM not to misguide the public with false information.

Mr Qureshi's statement comes amid growing tension between the PTI and PDM over various issues, including the conduct of the upcoming elections.