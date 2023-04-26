Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has set a target of cotton growing on four million acres of land during the current season. Spokesperson of Punjab Agriculture department told that cotton sowing is in prog­ress in Punjab. He said the farm­ers have been advised to sow only the registered and approved vari­eties to get good production.

He said the federal government has announced 8500 rupees per 40 kilogram support price of cot­ton while subsidies worth billions of rupees are already available to encourage sowing of registered cotton varieties.

He said the subsidy is being given to farmers on sowing of registered varieties. One thou­sand rupees per bag subsidy can be availed for a maximum of five acre area and on a first come first served basis.