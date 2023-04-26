Share:

KARACHI-Rangers and police on Tuesday arrested a five-member gang involved in robbery and street crime in Karachi.

Rangers and police conducted a joint operation on the basis of intelligence information and arrested five suspects involved in multiple incidents of robbery, theft and street crime from the areas including Saeedabad Town, Noori Graveyard and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to a spokesperson of Rangers, the suspects have been identified as Shariyar alias Shera, Zeeshan alias Nari, Javed alias Gurkin, Shariyar alias Sharta and Farhan. He said illegal weapons, stolen mobile phones and cash have also been recovered from them.

The spokesperson further said the suspects have confessed to involvement in robbery, theft and snatching of mobile phones in Saeedabad, Sher Shah, Banaras, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Sohrab Goth.