Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district’s emergency service Rescue 1122, D I Khan timely responded to a total of 68 emergencies during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Owais Babar.

Sharing the performance report of the district emergency service, Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood on Tuesday said that the Rescue teams tackled different kinds of emergencies during Eid days which include 30 road accidents, 32 medical, two incidents of fire eruptions, and three others. The emergency service shifted 67 patients to different hospitals after providing them with first aid.

He said that Eid vacations of all Rescue 1122 personnel were cancelled to provide services to the people during Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped and efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.