ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said he regretted the audio of former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and accused him of transcending all limits in his enmity with Nawaz Sharif.
In a tweet on his official handle, the Defence Minister said Saqib Nisar some 14-15 years back mentioned his two complaints with Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif which were totally baseless.
He asserted that he could reveal these facts on the media. Khawaja Asif alleged, “You (Saqib Nisar) took revenge with Nawaz Sharif and convicted him. How long will you continue to breed this venom.” ’Conspiracy’ to oust elected PM Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said the recent audio of Saqib Nisar, ex-chief justice of Pakistan, was a ‘conspiracy’ to oust the elected PM on the contempt of court charges. He, in a tweet, said it (the audio) was a continuity of the conspiracy and proof of the earlier audio, in which Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in 2017, putting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership behind the bar in fake cases and fixing Maryam Nawaz Sharif was plotted.Bilal Azhar Kayani stressed the need for bringing the conspirators to justice and giving them exemplary punishment.