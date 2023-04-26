Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence, Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif on Tuesday said he re­gretted the audio of former Chief Jus­tice Mian Saqib Nisar and accused him of transcending all limits in his enmity with Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet on his official handle, the Defence Minister said Saqib Nis­ar some 14-15 years back mentioned his two complaints with Nawaz Shar­if and Shehbaz Sharif which were to­tally baseless.

He asserted that he could reveal these facts on the media. Khawaja Asif al­leged, “You (Saqib Nisar) took revenge with Nawaz Sharif and convicted him. How long will you contin­ue to breed this venom.” ’Conspiracy’ to oust elect­ed PM Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Econo­my and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said the recent audio of Saqib Nisar, ex-chief justice of Pakistan, was a ‘conspiracy’ to oust the elected PM on the con­tempt of court charges. He, in a tweet, said it (the audio) was a continuity of the con­spiracy and proof of the ear­lier audio, in which Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in 2017, putting the Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership behind the bar in fake cases and fix­ing Maryam Nawaz Shar­if was plotted.Bilal Azhar Kayani stressed the need for bringing the conspirators to justice and giving them ex­emplary punishment.