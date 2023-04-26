Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Former Azad Kash­mir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was relieved of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) party presi­dency in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tues­day. He was earlier ousted from AJK premiership on contempt of court. Former Prime Minister Abdul Qa­yyum Niazi had been en­trusted with the responsi­bility of the chairmanship of PTI AJK. Chairman PTI Imran Khan chaired a meet­ing of the PTI Azad Kash­mir Parliamentary Party in which only seven assembly members participated in­stead of 31. It was decided to sit on opposition benches in Azad Kashmir during the meeting. Khawaja Farooq was nominated as the lead­er of the opposition in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by PTI and the forward block led by Anwar-ul-Haq had al­ready split from PTI.