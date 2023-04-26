Share:

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial was delisted on Wednesday.

The Registrar’s Office issued a notification denotifying cause list. “All the cases scheduled for hearing before the bench have also been delisted,” the notification read.

The bench, that included Justice Jamal Mandukhel and Justice Athar Minullah, was to hear 12 cases.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court spokesperson rested speculations of any foul play to rest by announcing that “Bench One has been delisted due to non-availability of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

“Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandyal could not come to the Supreme Court due to ill health. A doctor examined the Chief Justice at his residence. The security squad that was to bring the Chief Justice to the Supreme Court was also sent back.”

The Registrar’s Office, in the meantime, also announced three benches who would hearing the cases today. The Bench number 2 would comprise Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Aminuddin Khan; Bench number 3 would include Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed, while Bench 4 would have Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi.