KARACHI-Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab have demanded suo moto action on the recent interview of PTI Chief Imran Khan. They said that country was facing serious crisis due to unconstitutional dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. Probe should be initiated on the matter that whether the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved in a constitutional manner, they added. Addressing a joint press conference at the Sindh Archives Complex on Tuesday, they alleged that efforts were underway to bring judicial coup in the country.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a serious situation was developing in the country and attempts were being made to bring a judicial coup in the country. In the past, things were happening behind the curtains but now, things are happening in front of the whole nation, he said and added when the curtains are coming down on important national issues, doubts are also increasing in the minds of the people.

He alleged that questions were being raised on the ways cases are being handled in our judiciary on personal likings and dislikings.

The minister said that the day before yesterday, Imran Khan had made dangerous revelations in his interview about his meeting with General (retd) Bajwa in August in the President House. He said that before this meeting, Imran Khan had launched a social media campaign against General (retd) Bajwa.

He said that the meeting between an army chief and a former prime minister had been kept secret; no press release had been issued from the President House on the meeting.

He said that Imran Khan had said that he dissolved the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the advice of General (retd) Bajwa. But today, an audio of former chief justice Saqib Nisar has surfaced in which he said that Saqib Nisar was completely involved in conspiracies and there was a grand nexus, he added. Memon said that the entire tenure of Saqib Nisar and his decisions have become a question mark. Right from the beginning, Saqib Nisar had played the role of the facilitator for PTI chief Imran Khan, the minister said. He declared former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar as a member of Tiger Force of PTI. He blamed that benches were formed on their own choice to get verdict in their favour. The minister raised a question that whether all the decisions of Saqib Nisar should not be annulled.

He said that political parties were being directed to hold dialogue which was not the function of the judiciary.

Under which provision of the Constitution these orders are being passed? he questioned and added that efforts were being made to bring judicial coup in the country. The minister said that these institutions are the hope of the entire nation, but, unfortunately, a few people are tilted to a particular party on the basis of personal likes and dislikes that raised question marks on the whole judicial system of the country.

Memon remarked that Imran Khan was a puppet, earlier he was acting on someone else’s instructions, now he is ready to act on someone else signals. The minister maintained that the PTI chief had earlier tried to defame the Pakistan Army, at some points, he targeted the judiciary and now this person is plotting to defame the country. “Imran Khan wants to target our country and a social media cell of PTI abroad is engaged in this task,” the minister added.

The provincial information minister said that after the recent interview of Imran Khan, the PTI workers should open their eyes and the second tier leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf should rebel against him (Imran Khan). Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that those who were holding secret meetings with Imran Khan should keep in their minds that even after the passage of three months, these secret meetings were not revealed in such a way. He demanded to initiate investigations on the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The advisor pointed out a big contradiction in 63-A verdict, saying that the whole procedure was mentioned in 63-A but that was set aside while giving verdict on it.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that enactment was the function of parliaments and assemblies all over the world. But, unfortunately, the Constitution is changed through some court decisions in our country, he said.

The advisor said that how can a law could be repealed before it was notified. There is a process of legislation for which the National Assembly and the Senate exist, he added.