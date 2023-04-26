Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said the PDM had been using political negotiations with the PTI as a guise for buying time.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Mr Rashid, a key ally of the PTI, said negotiations were a trick adding that the government lavished five-day Eid holidays [to buy time]. “PDM’s political fate has been sealed,” he claimed.

He went on to say that the people had, today, seen the true face of the 13-party alliance meeting adding that the coalition contained some parties which never bothered to attend the National Assembly's (NA) proceedings. “After achieving their vested interests, they [the PDM] say that the problem lies in the Supreme Court’s verdict of 4-3,” he added.