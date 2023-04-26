Share:

KARACHI - Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi called on the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Tuesday. They discussed bilateral relations including the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provision of funds for the construction of flood-stricken houses had been started. He thanked UAE for his cooperation in the rehabilitation process of the flood affectees.