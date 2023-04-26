Share:

Six policemen were killed in an encounter with robbers in the Mauladad police jurisdiction in Jacobabad on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samir Chana said police chased a gang of robbers who opened fire as a result of which three officials were killed on the spot and three others lost their lives during treatment of the fatal bullet wounds in hospital. Three officials were injured in the encounter, he added.

The SSP said the martyred policemen included Inspector Tayyab Imrani, Nisar, Khadim Hussain, Riaz Hussain and Wahab.