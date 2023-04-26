Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Tuesday said that the govern­ment is taking concrete steps for making Murree a best place for families to spend holidays.

The city police chief expressed these views during a visit to Mur­ree. He was flanked by SP Sadd­ar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, SP Traffic, DSP Murree, DSP Traffic Murree and other sen­ior officers. He said that as many as 20000 vehicles entered the hill station Murree during Eid holidays and there was no traffic jam re­ported anywhere in the hill station.

He said that due to effective secu­rity arrangements by police, there was no incident of brawl or wom­en harassment occurred on Mall Road. “Police remained in close li­aison with Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement agencies for facil­itating the tourists visiting Murree during Eid holidays,” he said.

CPO witnessed security ar­rangements made by police in hill station. He also checked traf­fic arrangements. Speaking on the occasion, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that as many as 20000 vehicles entered Murree and the city traffic police managed the traffic rush in a bet­ter way. He said that traffic police paid a special attention on park­ing lots set up in Murree. “Traffic and Tourism police have provid­ed adequate facilities to tourists visiting Murree to enjoy Eid hol­idays,” he said, adding that po­lice beefed up security arrange­ments on Mall Road and no incident of brawl, law and order situation and women harass­ment occurred. He said that all the senior officers of district and traffic police remained present on duty during holidays in Murree.

All the officers and officials of district police, traffic police, Res­cue 1122 and other law enforce­ment agencies have made excel­lent security arrangements during Eid holidays and their efforts are appreciable, CPO said.