RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Tuesday said that the government is taking concrete steps for making Murree a best place for families to spend holidays.
The city police chief expressed these views during a visit to Murree. He was flanked by SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, SP Traffic, DSP Murree, DSP Traffic Murree and other senior officers. He said that as many as 20000 vehicles entered the hill station Murree during Eid holidays and there was no traffic jam reported anywhere in the hill station.
He said that due to effective security arrangements by police, there was no incident of brawl or women harassment occurred on Mall Road. “Police remained in close liaison with Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement agencies for facilitating the tourists visiting Murree during Eid holidays,” he said.
CPO witnessed security arrangements made by police in hill station. He also checked traffic arrangements.
All the officers and officials of district police, traffic police, Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement agencies have made excellent security arrangements during Eid holidays and their efforts are appreciable, CPO said.