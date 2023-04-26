Share:

Khartoum - A US-brokered ceasefire between Sudan’s warring generals was largely holding in the capital on Tuesday as foreign nations stepped up efforts to evacuate their nationals from the chaos-torn nation. But security fears were compounded when the World Health Organization warned of an “extremely dangerous” risk after fighters occupied a Khartoum laboratory holding samples of polio, measles and other infectious diseases. Ten days of heavy fighting until Monday -- including air strikes and artillery barrages -- have killed hundreds of people, many of them civilians, and left some neighbourhoods of greater Khartoum in ruins. Bewildered civilians were seen walking down one street in Khartoum North where almost all buildings were bombed out and smoke was rising from scorched ruins, in unverified video posted on social media. Much of the city of five million has seen a reduction in fighting, witnesses said, since foreign governments have scrambled road convoys, aircraft and ships to get their nationals out since the weekend. Britain, which has thousands of citizens in Sudan, announced “a large-scale evacuation” from Tuesday, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying “priority will be given to the most vulnerable”. Little was known about the security situation in remote areas of the poverty-stricken nation, after Darfur in particular has seen heavy fighting in recent days and the looting of aid depots. Thousands of Sudanese have tried to flee to Egypt, and the United Nations warned it was bracing for an exodus of up to 270,000 refugees to Sudan’s even poorer neighbours Chad and South Sudan. At least 459 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded in the fierce fighting across Africa’s third-biggest country, according to UN agencies. More than 4,000 people have fled Sudan in foreign-organised evacuations that began on Saturday, including by sea to Saudi Arabia and by aircraft to Jordan and Cyprus. The Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to the ceasefire “following intense negotiations”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement shortly before the truce took effect at midnight (2200 GMT Monday). Three previous bids to pause the conflict had failed to take hold, but both sides confirmed they had agreed to the three-day halt of armed hostilities. The RSF tweeted that “this ceasefire aims to establish humanitarian corridors, allowing citizens and residents to access essential resources, healthcare and safe zones, while also evacuating diplomatic missions”.