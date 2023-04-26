Share:

The death toll from the Kabal police station has increased to 16 people, as the two consecutive explosions at the Counter Terrorism Department office continue to be investigated. According to the report by the DC Swat, 63 people were also injured in the explosions and are in critical condition. The cause is yet to be identified, and security officials remain on high alert in the province.

According to the Prime Minister, the nature of the blast remains inconclusive and is being investigated. Police officials have stated that the explosions may have been the result of explosive material catching fire, but the scale of the explosion requires a full-blown investigation. If proof of tampering is found, this incident indicates an important security threat.

Because similar attacks on police bases have been linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2023, attributing this attack to the surge in terrorism may be valid. In January, a suicide bombing in Peshawar resulted in an extremely high death toll, indicating the severe security challenge developing. Like here, a majority of individuals killed were police officers. The targeting of law enforcement officials makes the connection stronger. The TTP has also been in control of the Swat Valley at the height of its power.

However, an immediate investigation is a priority at the moment, and until it is completed, a contingency plan cannot be drafted. While authorities maintain that various causes could be attributed to the incident, there is a harsh reality we must face. If it is a terror attack, the facts must be dealt with swiftly. This is a major explosion in line with the uptick in attacks since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, indicating the rising need to deal with the issue. Earlier this year, a Pakistani delegation visited Kabul to discuss counter-terrorism measures, and the National Security Committee also agreed to launch a comprehensive operation against terrorism in the country earlier this month. While a commitment to ending a “soft corner” for the TTP was made, this attack necessitates action to follow through on that commitment.