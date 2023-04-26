Share:

Mardan - President, Anjumane- Tahafuz-e-Haqooqe- Kashtkaran, Niamat Shah Roghani on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the federal government for responding to the demands of tobacco growers and imposing a tax on cigarette packs instead of tobacco leaves.

However, he also noted that multinational companies have begun a plot to transfer this tax burden onto tobacco growers. Roghani stated that these companies have released statements suggesting that the tax should be removed from the cigarette box and instead be imposed on the tobacco leaves of the farmers’ crops.

Roghani believes that multinational companies have always taken advantage of tobacco farmers and their livelihoods.