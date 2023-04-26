Share:

Peshawar - On the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control, Manzoor Afridi, met with various tribal delegations and Jirgas in Peshawar.

The delegations brought to his attention the issues faced by the merged districts, including the need for government intervention in ensuring law and order, improving education and healthcare facilities, and providing infrastructure such as roads and communication networks, among others. The groups also discussed the prevention of drug addiction and alternative agricultural schemes to replace poppy crops.

During the meeting, the Minister listened to the concerns of the tribal leaders and assured them that concrete measures would be taken at both the provincial and federal levels to address these problems. He acknowledged the need for peace to support economic and industrial development but recognized the challenges posed by the long border with Afghanistan. The Minister pledged that the provincial government, with federal support, would work to secure the borders and create a peaceful environment conducive to development.

Mr Afridi also discussed measures taken by his department to prevent drug abuse, emphasizing the importance of rehabilitation for addicts. He announced plans to establish a drug rehabilitation hospital in Tehsil Bara and to increase education, health, agriculture, and irrigation facilities throughout the merged districts. The Minister clarified that electricity and gas supply shortages were a national issue being addressed by the federal government through MoUs with neighbouring countries and the expansion of the country’s energy production.