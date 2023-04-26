Share:

Khyber - According to police sources, unknown armed assailants launched an assault on the joint check post of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and police in the Speen Qabar area of the Bara subdivision in Khyber last night and injured two FC soldiers in firing. The militants were forced to flee in retaliation, police said. Following the incident, FC and police reinforcements rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and maintained their position to ensure security. The wounded soldiers, identified as Ashraf Khan and Mirza Khan, were taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) for medical assistance, according to a police official. The Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation, Khyber Zia Hussain, visited the checkpoint to collect evidence from the site. He examined the outer and inner layers of security measures at the check post. Encouraging the security personnel on duty, he urged them to utilize bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing their duties and to take all necessary security measures to prevent any untoward incidents.