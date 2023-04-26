Share:

ISLAMABAD - Main­ly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in central and southern parts on Wednesday. According to the Met Office, rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kash­mir and adjoining hilly areas. Ac­cording to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is likely to enter from tomorrow. During the past 24 Hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts. Today’s Recorded Highest Tem­perature (°C): Chour42, Jacobabad, Mithi, Nawab Shah, and Sibbi 41.