LARKANA-World Immunisation Week (WIW) is a global healthcare event, typically celebrated every year in the last week of April between 24th and 30th, intending to promote vaccine usage and protect people of all ages from infectious diseases. The World Health Organisation (WHO), in association with various international and local groups, joined hands together in this worldwide event to protect local communities from vaccine-preventable diseases and provide education by conducting various campaigns and activities.

The WIW 2023 activities focus on emphasising the importance of having vaccines and immunisation in addition to aiding the governments in providing the necessary technical assistance and information required to launch effective immunisation programmes. Infectious diseases caused by viruses or bacteria that can be prevented through vaccination are known as vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs). These VPDs are still one of the major culprits for causing deaths in children under the age of 5 years. Immunisation can help curb VPDs in children and other infectious diseases in adults, including polio, diphtheria, tetanus, COVID-19 etc.

This year 2023, the World Immunisation Week theme is “The Big Catch-Up”, highlighting the right of every individual, particularly children, to receive immunisation against preventable diseases. The EPI Sindh focuses on creating awareness about the crucial role of vaccinations in safeguarding public health.

To help protect children against 12 life-threatening diseases, EPI Sindh has established over 1,900 EPI centres throughout the province offering free immunisation services. The Health Department is committed to increasing accessibility to vaccines and protecting people of all ages from various diseases.

In this connection, World Immunisation Week upto April 30, 2023, was kicked off in Larkana district on Tuesday with an aim to make people aware about the need of life-saving vaccines to prevent them from a number of diseases throughout their life. During the Immunisation Week, 12 dangerous diseases including polio, tuberculosis, measles, typhoid fever, whooping cough and other diseases will be treated.

To raise awareness about the value of vaccines and immunisation an a seminar was organised by the District Health Department Larkana in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), held at CMC Children Hospital Larkana, on Tuesday. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Rabia Siyal speaking on the occasion said that the Immunisation of children from birth to two years old is very important because it saves the newborns from 12 deadly diseases.

She said that awareness about the importance of vaccines is to be highlighted during the week so that parents could be able to get their kids vaccinated at any of the nearby EPI centres or at their doorsteps.

Rabia Siyal highlighted that these vaccination will save the children from 12 dangerous diseases which included polio, tuberculosis, tetanus, measles, whooping cough, pneumococcal disease, chickenpox, diphtheria, influenza (Flu), typhoid, meningitis and others. He said coronavirus could also be prevented through vaccination which has shaken the world since last three year, adding that the treatment of every ailment is hidden in vaccination and social distancing.

She said administering anti-polio drops or vaccination against dangerous diseases has no connection with any religion or belief but it is only connected with saving and protecting the human lives for which the message is spread that it’s only a medicine. The DC urged the communities to get themselves and their children vaccinated against the diseases.

She said hundreds of children died due to neglecting vaccination. She said that vaccines were available free of cost across the country so every child under the age of five years in rural areas should get vaccinated so that children could enjoy healthy and long life. It is the best we can do for ourselves, our families and our communities, she said.

DC Larkana said that the Immunisation Week will continue for one week and also women who are between 15 years to 49 years of age should get the vaccine.

She further said that here are the officers of the health department, doctors, lady health workers and other important people, the role of all the stakeholders is important and should go and inform the common people and oblige them not to expose their children to this disease.

She also said that the necessary vaccines to avoid the disease. While the role of the management is to monitor the staff for this, the common people and especially the women should also be vaccinated to avoid these infectious diseases, she said.