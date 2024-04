ATTOCK - Police have arrested eleven outlaws from different are­as of the district, including a bike lifter, nine drug ped­dlers, and a power pilferer. Cases under the relevant acts have been registered against them, and all have been sent behind bars. Those arrested include Haseeb, Abdul Reh­man, Ibadat Ali, Sharafat Ali, Ahmad Deen, Mansoor Ali, Mubashir Ali, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Khalid, Yasir, and Irfan Saeed.