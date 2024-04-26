Friday, April 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Achakzai stresses collective wisdom to address country's crises

Achakzai stresses collective wisdom to address country's crises
Web Desk
12:27 AM | April 26, 2024
National

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the head of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), emphasised the need for addressing the crises facing the country through collective wisdom during a press conference on Thursday.

Achakzai, speaking at the Parliament House alongside Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, said that Pakistan could improve significantly if the institutions operate within their constitutional boundaries.

Achakzai, who is the chief of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), stressed that “like the military forces of other countries, our military should also adhere to its constitutional mandate”.

He said that the alliance of opposition parties aimed not to oppose or defame any institution.

Achakzai also mentioned the formation of a committee tasked with drafting the by-laws for the grand opposition alliance.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub said that sensitive institutions should work within their defined parameters.

Vloggers Shiraz, Muskan cross 2m followers on Instagram

Ayub insisted that the PTI founder’s spouse Bushra Bibi health deteriorated after being poisoned. “We kept saying that she should be taken to a private hospital, our concern was proved right,” he said, demanding she be released forthwith.

The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan has vowed to stand for the supremacy of the constitution and announced a countrywide movement against the alleged malpractices in the Feb 8 general elections.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1714019110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024