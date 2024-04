Ahtesham, Amir enter Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis semis

LAHORE - Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL & SICAS) and Amir Mazari (Aitchison) entered the semifinals of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday. In the boys U-16 semifinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat MYahya 6-2,6-0 and Amir Mazari beat Rehan Shahid 6-1,6-2. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman beat Pirzada Rameez Ahmad 4-0,4-0, Shayan Afridi beat Muhammad Muaz 4-1,4-1, Muhammad UzairbeatAhmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-2,4-0 and Ruhab Faisal beat M Umer Ali 4-2,4-1.

In the boys U-12 pre-quarterfinals, M Shayan Afridi beat M EhsanBari 4-1,4-0, Pirzada Ramiz beat MAyan Khan 4-2,4-1, Muhammad Faizan beat 4-1,4-2, Muhammad Muaz beat MamnoonBari 4-0,4-0, Zohaib Amjad beat Moazam Babar 5-3,4-0 andMIbraheem Gill beat PirzadaWajih Ahmad 4-0,2-4,4-2.

In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Hamid Israr/Ahtesham Humayun beat Amir Mazari/Yafat Nadim 6-3, 6-2. In the seniors 40 plus doubles quarterfinals, Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd)/Fayyaz Khan beat Syed Sajid Ali/Ch Khalil 8-5, Sheheryar Salamat/Khurram Imtiaz beat Waqar Nisar/Tariq Sadiq 8-5 and Mehboob Waheed/M Yousaf beat Fazal Qadeer/Asghar Ali 8-2.