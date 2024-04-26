AIG directs crackdown on outlaws, drug dealers m faseeh ul hassan

Gujar khan - The Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police for the Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, recently visited Jhelum district and directed the police force to take action against outlaws, drug dealers, and to implement a crackdown to prevent kite flying.

During his visit, the AIG convened a crime control meeting at the District Police Officer (DPO) office in Jhelum, where he issued directions to the local police officers. DPO Jhelum, Nasir Mehmood Bajwa, briefed the AIG on the overall crime situation in the district during the meeting.

AIG Alpa emphasized that police officers should behave politely with the public in offices and police stations, warning that no exceptions will be made for officers who overstep their authority or misbehave with the public. He stressed the importance of senior officers taking special interest and supervising investigations themselves, with a warning that improper investigations will be punished.

Delivering justice to citizens, conducting investigations on merit, and timely settlement of cases were highlighted as high standards of public service delivery by the AIG. He urged all officers to take measures for the welfare of their subordinate police force, emphasizing that officers should treat their subordinates like family members.

The meeting was attended by various officials including DPO Jhelum, SP Investigation Raja Haseeb, DSPs, and SHOs.

Additionally, AIG Alpa visited the Dina police station, inspecting various areas including the building, front desk, lockup, malkhana, and reviewed records.