Alkaram unveils new brand identity, marking start of a dynamic new era

KARACHI - Alkaram, well-known for its legacy in Pakistan’s fashion and lifestyle industry, has announced a dynamic transformation with the launch of its new logo and brand identity. The rebranding initiative was unveiled at a prestigious event in Karachi, where the unveiling event was graced by the presence of Alkaram’s key leaders, including Ali Fawad, Managing Director, Mehvish Waliany, Chief Operating Officer, and Urooj Ahmed, Head of Marketing, who spoke about the future direction of the company.

Established in 2010, Alkaram is known for its dedication to quality and trend-setting fashion offerings. Backed by Alkaram Textlie Mills, the retail chain holds a strong heritage and knowledge of fabric. The brand has cultivated a loyal following through a diverse range of products including unstitched and ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, accessories, home & living items, and fragrances. Inspired by the consumer’s desire for “comfort that comes from versatility,” the new identity is designed to resonate with and adapt to the multifaceted lifestyles of its customers, providing unparalleled comfort and style.

The transformation will be apparent across all Alkaram touch points. Key initiatives include the rollout of high-quality, mid-sized experience stores across Pakistan. These stores are intended to amplify customer experience and expand market reach. The in-store experience will also be complimented with new customer return policies and loyalty programs. Building on its transition towards becoming a data-first company, further integration will be done to ensure constant monitoring of all stores. Furthermore, Alkaram is set to refresh its Ready to Wear capsule collections with a new design philosophy that emphasizes unique, flexible pieces that customers can personalize to their taste and style preferences while ensuring comfort. Alkaram is committed to championing inclusivity by offering fashion choices that cater to all customers, regardless of their unique choices, needs and budget.

“Celebrating a decade of fashion innovation, today marks a pivotal turn in our journey as we introduce a new chapter with Alkaram’s refreshed brand identity,” said Mehvish Waliany, Chief Operating Officer at Alkaram. “This rebranding embodies our proactive approach to embrace the evolving retail landscape and anticipate the needs of our customers. This transformation goes beyond introducing a new look; the goal is to make a stronger connection with our consumers by making them feel comfortable inside and out”.